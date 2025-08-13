Odell Beckham Jr. says he's 'not done yet' — should the Vikings give him a call?
With a lingering hamstring injury to Justin Jefferson, the looming suspension for Jordan Addison, and the season-ending injury to Rondale Moore, the Vikings' receiver room has taken several hits over the past month. So, with three-and-a-half weeks until the season opener, Minnesota's front office could look to add a veteran free agent to the mix.
The options for the Vikings on the free agent market are rather slim pickings at this point in the year. Five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper is still without a team, though is probably out of the Vikings' price range for a rental WR3 option. Gabe Davis, Nelson Agholor, and Tyler Boyd are veteran options but probably don't do enough over the current options already on the roster. Former Viking Brandon Powell is also available.
However, let's put all those guys to the side and reignite the idea that took the Vikings' fan base by storm a couple years ago: Odell Beckham Jr.
The three-time Pro Bowler shot down retirement rumors on Tuesday saying, "Not done yet..." on his personal X account. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Beckham Jr. has "drawn interest" from several teams and plans to play somewhere this season. Why not Minnesota?
Beckham Jr. is coming off two disappointing seasons for Baltimore and Miami in which he caught just 44 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. That may be a sign that the 32-year-old just doesn't have what it takes anymore. But those are the types of signings that the Vikings front office has capitalized on in the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.
Za'Darius Smith in 2022. Sam Darnold in 2024. Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this offseason. The Vikings like to take shots on veterans with some sort of baggage, whether it be injuries, age, or regression. Beckham has not regained his form after tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl win in February 2022.
In Beckham, Minnesota could add a veteran who has experience in Kevin O'Connell's system. O'Connell was the offensive coordinator for 2021 Rams team that Beckham joined midway through the season in a run to a title.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings on SI newsletter
Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for Los Angeles in the regular season. In the playoffs that season, he caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns but suffered a torn ACL early in the Rams' Super Bowl win.
While there is certainly plenty of room to argue that at 32 and coming off a season in which he caught just nine passes, Beckham may be washed, it wouldn't be a big contract. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami last year. For a Vikings team with around $26 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap, that's a small gamble to pay for a player that could bring significant upside on a stacked team that should be able to compete this season.