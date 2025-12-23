The Vikings revisit a Pro Bowl rarity last seen in 2014 and 1983

For only the third time in franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings will not, barring any replacement selections, have a player in the Pro Bowl.

The NFL revealed Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday morning, and the Vikings were skunked. Not even Justin Jefferson, who on Sunday passed Jarvis Landry for the most receptions by a player in their first six seasons, made it.

This is the 65th season of Vikings football. The only seasons they've been skunked from the Pro Bowl previously were in 2014, Mike Zimmer's first year as head coach, and 1983, which was Bud Grant's would-be final season as coach until he returned in 1985 after the Les Steckel disaster of 1984.

Last year, Minnesota had seven Pro Bowl selections: Justin Jefferson, Brian O'Neill, Sam Darnold, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Byron Murphy Jr., and Andrew DePaola.

This year, the Broncos, Ravens, 49ers, and Seahawks tied for a league-high six selections. The Chargers, Cowboys, Lions, and Eagles had five players make the Pro Bowl.

Did any Vikings deserve to make the Pro Bowl? Probably not. Even Jefferson, despite his greatness, is producing at the lowest rate of his career. He's 83 yards shy of reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive season since Minnesota drafted him in 2020, but he's found the end zone only two times as offensive line health and quarterback growing pains have limited what has historically been an explosive offense under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Defensively, the Vikings don't have anyone putting up jaw-dropping statistics like Greenard, Van Ginkel, and Murphy did last season. Greenard went from 12 sacks to three sacks; Van Ginkel has seen his sack total drop from 11.5 to 5.5; and Murphy has gone from six interceptions last season to only one this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts with punter Ryan Wright (17) after kicking a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The two players who probably deserved Pro Bowl consideration are kicker Will Reichard and punter Ryan Wright. Reichard is 27 of 29 on field goals, including 9 of 11 from 50-plus yards. Wright leads the NFC with a net punting average of 44.6 yards, and he's one of only three NFC punters with only one touchback. His 77-yard punt is also the longest in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile, only one former Viking made the Pro Bowl, and it's Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 2025-26 Pro Bowl, which is nothing more than a flag football game and skills competition, will be held on Tuesday, February 3. The events will be televised by ESPN, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT, with the flag football game starting at 7 p.m. CT.

