Patrick Peterson is Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing With the Vikings This Offseason

Peterson has been a great fit in Minnesota and could continue to lead the cornerback room next season and beyond.

Patrick Peterson's first season with the Vikings hasn't gone entirely to plan — both on an individual and team level — but that doesn't mean it hasn't been a great fit on and off the field. Peterson immediately stepped in as the team's No. 1 cornerback, was named a team captain, and has been an important leader in the locker room all year.

He's really bought into Minnesota, the culture of the franchise, and his teammates and coaches, even through the ups and downs of an odd season. And if things work out, it sounds like Peterson is interested in returning to the Vikings next year.

“If he stays healthy, he could be in a Vikings uniform for a few more years," Bryant McFadden, Peterson's cousin and podcast co-host, told Chris Tomasson. "He loves Minnesota. He’s really embraced [it]."

After spending the first decade of what could be a Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals, Peterson signed a one-year, $8 million deal to come to Minnesota and play for Mike Zimmer. The veteran corner — who turns 32 in February — has been a big part of the Vikings' defensive resurgence this season.

It hasn't all gone smoothly. Peterson entered the year with 28 career interceptions but doesn't have any this season. If he doesn't get one in the final three games, it would be the first season of his career without an INT. Peterson's return to Arizona didn't go as hoped, as he was involved in a couple big Cardinals plays and the team lost on a last-second missed field goal. He also missed three games on IR with a hamstring injury and another on the COVID list.

But when he's been out there, Peterson has played well. It's not entirely a coincidence that the Vikings went 1-3 in games he missed and are 6-4 when he's played. He's played with good technique and has stepped up with some clutch pass breakups in big moments, including forcing two straight end zone incompletions in the fourth quarter against the Bears.

Perhaps just as importantly, Peterson has been a vocal team leader and has mentored Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, and the Vikings' other young corners.

It's not surprising to hear McFadden say Peterson is interested in returning. He's said numerous times on the pair's podcast, All Things Covered, that he's really enjoying being in Minnesota and playing for the Vikings.

We'll see if a reunion actually happens when Peterson hits free agency in the spring. Rick Spielman and/or Mike Zimmer getting fired could certainly change things. The Vikings also may want to bring Peterson back at a lower price tag than the $8 million he's making this season, so that could be a barrier.

But the interest is there from Peterson, and you figure it'll be there from the Vikings as well. If they do end up drafting a corner in the first round as many think they might, it would be a fantastic resource for that player to have Peterson in their corner as a teacher, mentor, and teammate.

It's been a great match for both parties so far, and one that could continue next season and beyond if everything works out.

