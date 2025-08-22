Two NFL insiders say Adam Thielen could be starting for Vikings in Week 1
Is it just a matter of time before J.J. McCarthy lines up under center with Justin Jefferson wide to his left and Adam Thielen next to him in the slot? If the Carolina Panthers are willing to trade Thielen, a Minnesota homecoming for the 35-year-old Detroit Lakes native certainly seems like a realistic possibility.
"I'm operating under the belief right now that the starter opposite Justin Jefferson in Week 1 for the Vikings is probably not on their roster," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen on Thursday.
Pelissero reported Wednesday that Minnesota is in the market for a wide receiver, and the only player he's specifically named in his reports is Thielen, who starred for the Vikings for nine seasons after being signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato.
"They have called all over the league to potentially go out and get a wide receiver. If you're looking and saying, well who's going to be ready in Week 1? There's multiple options. But there's one guy in Carolina right now in Adam Thielen who has produced in this offense, played alongside Justin Jefferson, he knows exactly what Kevin O'Connell wants to do," Pelissero told Eisen.
"The Panthers have not wanted to give Thielen away. That's why they didn't trade him before the trade deadline last year. But keep that name in mind, among others, as a potential target who might even be out there in the starting lineup for the Vikings come Week 1."
ESPN's Adam Schefter said something similar on Friday morning when he reported that the Vikings have made contact with the Panthers about Thielen.
"Vikings have inquired about trading for Panthers WR Adam Thielen, per league sources," Schefter posted on social media. "With WR Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury, Thielen could wind up starting opening night for the Vikings if they can complete the trade."
Right now, Jefferson is the only sure thing in the receiver room. The superstar missed about three weeks with a strained hamstring, but he's ramped up his workload this week at practice and all signs point to him being fully ready for the season opener. Addison is the clear No. 2 receiver on the team, but he'll be serving a suspension for three games to start the season.
Nailor and Rondale Moore were battling for the No. 3 job, but Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury and Nailor is considered week-to-week with a hand injury that he suffered last week during a joint practice against the Patriots.
"It's unclear at this point when Nailor, who is the No. 3 receiver, is going to be back," Pelissero said.
Without signing a free agent or making a trade, the Vikings might be rolling into Soldier Field with unproven depth behind Jefferson, including Tai Felton, Tim Jones, Lucky Jackson and Jeshaun Jones.
The NFL's preseason wraps up with games Friday and Saturday, including Minnesota facing the Titans in Nashville on Friday night. After that, rosters need to be trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT Tuesday.