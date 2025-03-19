Pelissero: Vikings not pursuing Aaron Rodgers; rejected J.J. McCarthy trade offers
- The Aaron Rodgers drama may be coming to an end.
- The Vikings appear to be going with J.J. McCarthy.
Is the Aaron Rodgers drama over? Not for the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings are no longer considering Rodgers.
"I am told the Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls involving their young quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, telling teams they're moving forward with McCarthy as their quarterback. Minnesota's still interested in adding a veteran, whether it's through free agency or a trade, but I am told they are not pursuing Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said Wednesday morning.
"J.J. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1, while for Aaron Rodgers, his immediate options now center on the Steelers and the Giants."
Pelissero's report follows a nugget from NFL insider Josina Anderson, who on Tuesday said the Steelers were optimistic that Rodgers would be their quarterback.
How much interest did the Vikings have in Rodgers? That's unknown, but Pelissero says Kevin O'Connell and Rodgers have mutual respect from their long-standing relationship that dates back 15 years, and it wouldn't been "negligent" for the Vikings to not consider what Rodgers in purple and gold would look like.
"There was a lot of dialogue back and forth, but I a told Rodgers is now aware Minnesota is going in another direction. The Vikings have full confidence in J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback," Pelissero said, adding that McCarthy's surgically repaired meniscus is not an issue.