Rams safety warns Vikings not to overlook them: 'We're going to do some damage'
When Lions head coach Dan Campbell shook Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's hand after clinching the No. 1 seed and the NFC North on Sunday night, he said "we'll see you in two weeks."
Well, the Los Angeles Rams have to see the Vikings first and Rams safety Quentin Lake is using Campbell's words as bulletin board material.
"The thing I want to say is I hope they don't overlook us. Obviously they just played the Lions. There was a little message that Dan Campbell gave, but I don't want people to overlook us," Lake said Tuesday on NFL Network. "We're a team that has everything we need to do well in the playoffs and we're going to be ready come Monday night. It's going to be a great matchup, but at the same time, we're going to do some damage. I truly believe that."
What about Campbell's message to O'Connell really caught Lake's attention?
"The thing about Dan Campbell's message, I don't think it was meant in any way to be bad," Lake said. "They might see each other, they might not, but at the same time you have to see us, too. They have to see us. The Vikings have to see us. You can't overlook, you never can overlook an opponent. Not to say that they are, but it kind of gives us a little bit of, OK, you know, that makes sense, we'll keep tabs on that a little bit and hopefully somebody doesn't eat their words. That's it."
"We have to focus on the Vikings, that's the No. 1 thing," he continued. "But to see that ... I hope that that message doesn't lead the Vikings to overlook us because they have to come see us in SoFi on Monday night."
Minnesota surely isn't overlooking the Rams considering they lost 28-20 in L.A. on Oct. 24.
Meanwhile, Lake may want to prepare to be targeted by Sam Darnold and the Vikings receivers. According to Pro Football Focus, Lake ranked 41st out of 64 safeties who played at least 600 snaps during the regular season — and he ranked 49th out of those 64 in coverage.