Rams using Dan Campbell’s 'see you in 2 weeks' as motivation against Vikings
The Rams have plenty of bulletin board material for Monday's playoff game, but none of it has come from the Vikings. According to multiple reports, the Rams are using something that Lions head coach Dan Campbell said as motivation heading into the game against Minnesota.
After last week's Vikings-Lions regular-season finale, Campbell told Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, "I'll see you in two weeks."
If the betting favorites take care of business on wild-card weekend, Minnesota would meet Detroit in the divisional round next week. The Rams are saying not so fast, and according to a senior writer at The Athletic, Los Angeles has Campbell's exact quote printed out and hanging in the locker room.
Most of the time a team's motivation or bulletin board material can come from something that the opposition said, but in this case, the Rams' motivation is coming from a completely different team.
With the ongoing wildfires across California, there is plenty of emotional motivation heading into the game for the Rams, but they clearly have their sights set on a matchup with Campbell and the Lions in the next round and they do not want to be overlooked.
Monday's game has been moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but it will still kick off as scheduled at 7 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN.
