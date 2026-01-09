Vikings assistant coach reportedly draws DC interview interest from Jets, Cowboys

The New York Jets have requested to interview longtime Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator role, and the Cowboys are also expected to interview him, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Jones originally joined the Vikings as a defensive backs coach in 2020 under then-head coach Mike Zimmer. He was then LSU's defensive backs coach in 2021 before rejoining Kevin O'Connell's first staff under the same role in 2022. He added defensive pass game coordinator to his title in 2023, and he's held that role ever since.

At 47 years old, Jones has proven himself as an intriguing position coach. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience, and it would make sense for him to get a chance as a coordinator.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues to be mentioned as a potential candidate for many head coach openings, so Minnesota's defensive coaching staff could go through a lot of changes this offseason.

