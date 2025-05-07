Ranking NFL's top 10 WR duos after Cowboys' big trade for George Pickens
The Cowboys made a big splash on Wednesday morning, acquiring standout fourth-year receiver George Pickens from the Steelers for a third-round pick in 2026 and a late-round pick swap in 2027.
The move gives Dallas a big, athletic, talented outside receiver in Pickens, who has averaged roughly 950 yards per season since Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round in 2022. He'll step in as the No. 2 receiver for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, providing a strong complement to superstar CeeDee Lamb, who thrives in the slot.
Lamb and Pickens has the makings of an excellent wide receiver duo. But where do they rank among the NFL's best? Are they scarier than the Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison? In the wake of the big trade Dallas just pulled off, let's rank the top ten WR duos in the league heading into the 2025 season.
Honorable mentions
- Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, Texans
- Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Chiefs
- Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, 49ers
- Drake London and Darnell Mooney, Falcons
- Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, Jaguars
10: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, Seahawks
Smith-Njigba made his first Pro Bowl last season after catching 100 passes for over 1,100 yards at just 22 years old. He looks like an ascending star who could be in line for an even bigger year with Sam Darnold airing it out. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are no longer in Seattle, but in comes Kupp, who is returning to his home state. Kupp turns 32 this summer and although he's a while removed from his all-time great 2021 campaign, he can still be a productive No. 2.
9. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Commanders
McLaurin probably doesn't get the respect he deserves for his consistency. He's gone over 1K yards in five consecutive seasons and last year, he got the best quarterback play he's ever had from rookie Jayden Daniels. The result was McLaurin finishing second in the league with 13 receiving touchdowns and earning second team All-Pro honors. Samuel, like Kupp, had his best season in '21, but he's only 29 years old and may be in for a resurgent year in Washington's offense.
8. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
For basically the last six or seven years, Evans and Godwin have warranted a spot in the top five in this conversation, even if they aren't the flashiest players. They've been that good, whether it's been Jameis Winston or Tom Brady or Baker Mayfield throwing them the ball. Evans is a touchdown machine who has matched Jerry Rice with 11 straight seasons over 1K yards. Godwin would have six of those in a row if not for injuries. They still belong in the top ten, but with Evans turning 32 and Godwin coming off of a major ankle injury, they have to fall a bit. Tampa Bay also drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round this year.
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Lions
St. Brown is a legitimate superstar who has been a first team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. Since 2023, he's second in receptions, third in receiving yards, and third in receiving touchdowns. A masterful route-runner, St. Brown has absolutely thrived with Jared Goff in Detroit's offense. He's complemented by Williams, a 2022 first-round pick and speedy deep threat who eclipsed the 1K mark last year on just 58 catches. It'll be interesting to see if this young duo can maintain its elite production with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson no longer around.
6. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Rams
Nacua has had an unbelievable two-year start to his career since being taken in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He had nearly 1,500 yards as a rookie, then racked up just shy of 1,000 last year in only 11 games. In 2024, Nacua's 3.56 yards per route run led all wide receivers (min. 5 targets) by a wide margin. No. 2 in that stat was A.J. Brown at 2.99. Adams is 32 and no longer in his prime, but the former three-time first team All-Pro can still get it done. He should be in line for a solid year as Kupp's replacement in the Rams' Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay-led passing game.
5. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Cowboys
No one has more catches or receiving yards over the past two seasons than Lamb, who posted 1,862 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns back in 2023. He's an unstoppable route-runner from either the slot or the outside, and he figures to play mostly out of the slot with Pickens in town. The newest Cowboys receiver is capable of some spectacular things and could potentially post the best numbers of his career while playing with Prescott this year. Pickens is just 24 years old.
4. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
In each of the last two offseasons, this duo had a very strong argument to top the list. They combined for over 3,000 yards in 2022, which led the league. Hill had consecutive seasons with over 1,700 yards in his first two years with the Dolphins, while Waddle emerged with over 1,300 yards in his second season and went over 1K in each of his first three. But last year was a major disappointment, as Hill had just 959 yards and Waddle had 744. The two dynamic playmakers remain in the top four based on their history, but they'll have to bounce back this year to avoid falling further.
3. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Eagles
This has been one of the game's best duos since the Eagles traded for Brown in 2022 and paired him with Smith, the former Heisman winner and tenth overall pick one year earlier. Brown is a physically-dominant receiver who has averaged just shy of 86 yards per game in his three years with Philadelphia, including multiple seasons with close to 1,500 yards. He's been a second team All-Pro in all three years. The slender, shifty Smith is about as good as it gets when it comes to star WR2s.
2. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Vikings
I cover the Vikings, so I watch this duo closer than any other, but I also don't think this is a biased ranking. Jefferson has been the consensus best receiver in the NFL for most of his record-breaking career. There have been debates for the top spot over the years, pitting him against players like Adams and Hill and Chase, but the one constant has been No. 18 in purple. No one in NFL history has more yards in the first five years of a career, and it's not close. Jefferson has proven to be unstoppable and quarterback-proof, and even though he's approaching his 26th birthday, he's on pace to go down as one of the best to ever do it. Addison, a 2023 first-round pick, has scored 20 touchdowns in two seasons while establishing himself as an excellent WR2. He's only 23 years old.
1. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Bengals
There isn't much of a debate for the top spot. Chase is the one player who currently has a real argument against Jefferson in the NFL's WR1 discussion; he's coming off a Triple Crown season where he put up a 127-1,708-17 receiving line. Jefferson's LSU teammate is a threat to rip off a 70-yard touchdown every time he touches the ball, whether that's on a screen pass or a deep route. And Higgins is a guy who would be the No. 1 receiver on at least half of the teams in the league, if not more. He has four 900-yard seasons in his career and caught ten touchdown passes last season, and yet he's so talented that it's reasonable to feel like we haven't seen his best year yet.