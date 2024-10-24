Report: J.J. McCarthy will be on the sideline with a headset for Vikings-Rams
It's been 75 days since J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus while playing in his first career NFL preseason game. He underwent surgery for a full meniscus repair 71 days ago. His dog revealed the first post-surgery photo of him 59 days ago. He crashed his motorized scooter into the wall at Vikings headquarters 52 days ago. Five days ago McCarthy was spotted playing catch on the field before the Vikings played the Lions.
Where is McCarthy today? He's in Los Angeles with the Vikings for the Thursday night battle against the Rams. He's not playing, of course, but it marks his first road trip with the team since he went down with the season-ending knee injury in August.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, McCarthy's rehab is "progressing nicely" and he'll be on the sideline with the team, listening to the communication between the coaching staff and starting quarterback Sam Darnold via a headset.
Darnold has made the most of his starting job and is on pace to finish with more than 3,900 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. If he keeps it up, he could be in line from a significant contract offer. Will such an offer come from the Vikings when McCarthy is waiting in the wings? That's the big question the Vikings have to weigh as they monitor Darnold's growth and McCarthy's health and readiness.