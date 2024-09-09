Report: 'Logical' return for Jordan Love is Week 4 against Vikings
The greatest gift Wisconsin could give Minnesota would be letting Jordan Love recover from his MCL injury through Week 4 when the Packers host the Vikings at Lambeau Field. It might happen, but the latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter dampens that Minnesota hope a bit.
Schefter said Monday that Love, who suffered a sprained MCL in Green Bay's 34-29 loss to the Eagles in Brazil last Friday, could be back just in time for the Week 4 border battle between the Packers and Vikings.
"I think it's going to be less (than the estimated timeline of 3-6 weeks). I think it's going to be closer to 3-4 weeks. It depends on how long it's going to take him here, they'll see how he recovers," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's going to push to come back. If you look at the schedule, I think in three to four weeks they play the Vikings at home. Again, we'll see how he recovers here, but that would be, I think, a logical timeline and a logical spot for him to try and come back."
Love and the Packers split games against the Vikings last season. Minnesota won at Lambeau Field — it was the same game that Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles — before Love got hot in Week 17 in Minneapolis, completing 24-of-33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
If Love isn't back for Week 4, the Packers would likely be battling Minnesota with either Malik Willis or Sean Clifford at quarterback. Either one would be a huge advantage for the Vikings, who gave the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones hell in a 28-6 road victory on Sunday.
Minnesota has to get through the 49ers and Texans the next two weeks before worrying about Love and their Wisconsin neighbors.