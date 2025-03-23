Report: Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is on 'priority list' for Vikings
As we inch closer to this year's NFL draft, the rumors are only getting stronger and the Vikings seem to have interest in Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling is hearing that Harmon is a prospect on the Vikings' "priority list."
On the latest episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Goessling was joined by Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker to discuss Minnesota's offseason and potential draft plans, and Harmon's name was a point of discussion.
"I heard that again this week," Goessling said when discussing Harmon as a player on Minnesota's "priority list."
Listed at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Harmon among the best defensive tackle prospects in this year's draft. He's ranked 28th overall and the fourth best at his position, according to ESPN's projections. The Vikings added veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in free agency, but it sounds like they could look at continuing to add to the position through the draft.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see them add another defensive tackle. There's a lot of depth, there's a lot of variety in this group, but you have Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen both in their 30s," Goessling said. "Jonathan Allen coming off the pec injury, Hargrave I think was a tricep, and Allen also had a left knee in the past that I would keep an eye on as well, so you're not talking about these guys being five-year solutions."
Last season was Harmon's first and only with Oregon after three years at Michigan State. He recorded 45 tackles (11 TFL), 5 sacks, 4 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles, but more impressive was his 55 quarterback pressures, which led the nation for interior defensive linemen in 2024.
He compiled 116 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles throughout his college career and he will turn 22 in October.
The Vikings hold the 24th selection in this year's draft and that is the range Harmon is currently projected to go. The recent success of the Eagles and 49ers has shown us that you can never have too much depth on the defensive line and Harmon would add to a loaded group for Minnesota.
Vikings news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.