Report: Vikings acquiring left tackle Cam Robinson from Jaguars
The Vikings have found their replacement for Christian Darrisaw.
With Darrisaw out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota has agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire left tackle Cam Robinson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, the Vikings are acquiring Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder based on Robinson's playing time. The seventh can also be eliminated based on playing time.
In Robinson, the Vikings fill the void of Darrisaw with a proven starter. Robinson, 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, is in the final year of his deal with the Jaguars and didn't play in their last game despite clearing concussion protocol. But Robinson has been solid this season, receiving a 69.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, on pace to be the best mark of his career.
Robinson grades better in pass blocking (72.2) than run blocking (64.6). In 239 pass-blocking snaps, Robinson has given up 15 pressures, eight hurries and four sacks. Last season, Robinson posted the best pass-blocking grade of his career at 78.8, per PFF, and he graded particularly well pass blocking in the three games before suffering the concussion.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.