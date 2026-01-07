Adam Schefter Disputes Report John Harbaugh Was Fired After Losing the Locker Room
Since the Ravens decided to fire John Harbaugh on Tuesday, multiple reports have circulated offering reasons for why it was time to move on from Harbaugh after 18 seasons.
The Athletic reported that a point of contention leading up to Harbaugh’s firing was that he was not interested in moving on from offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who reportedly developed an awkward dynamic with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh often had to serve as a buffer between them.
The Athletic also reported that “things had gone stale” under Harbaugh’s leadership and that there were more “grumblings” about him and the staff than in prior years.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took those reports a step further by noting his sources indicated Harbaugh had lost the locker room.
"Among the reasons, It is not just 'they didn't go far enough in the playoffs,'" Rapoport said. "My understanding after talking to several sources involved is that simply, Harbaugh lost the locker room. At the end players simply had doubts about whether they wanted to play for him as their head coach.
"It started, it sounded like to me, with Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson not being on the same page," Rapoport added, "It continued throughout the locker room—maybe not 100%, but more than enough for the Baltimore Ravens."
ALBERT BREER: John Harbaugh’s Specialty Will Help Him Wherever He Lands
ESPN insider Adam Schefter was asked about those reports the following day during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and did not agree with what Rapoport shared.
“I don’t think that information right there could be any less true. The players were coming to his office, crying, hugging him, sending him goodbyes, calling him one by one. If they felt that way why are Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely and all these players coming in, crying, hugging him, giving him these long, warm goodbyes. I’m not buying it.”
Instead Schefter said that “sometimes nobody does anything wrong” and it’s simply time to go in a different direction after they fell short of their goals in recent years.
CONOR ORR: The Ravens Firing John Harbaugh Just Broke Open the NFL Coaching Carousel
Though there are contrasting reports surrounding Harbaugh’s reports, it’s possible that the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Perhaps Harbaugh didn’t fully lose the locker room, but that some of his messaging had gone stale. Or it’s possible that he did lose the locker room, but his players were still sad to see the coach who believed in them and spent so much time with go. After all, Harbaugh is the only coach a number of Ravens players have had in the pros and clearly a well-respected figure around the league.
Regardless of where the truth lies, the Ravens have decided that it’s time for them and Harbaugh to move on. Baltimore has already requested their first interviews for their coaching vacancy while Harbaugh is quickly garnering interest from teams across the league.