Report: Vikings, Adam Thielen agree to terms on revised contract
The Vikings and Adam Thielen have agreed to terms on a revised contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's a pay cut that helps Minnesota's salary cap situation by reducing Thielen's 2025 salary by $2 million. It also removes $4 million in incentives.
"This wasn’t about money — Thielen wanted to come home, and volunteered to help the team’s salary cap to make it happen," Pelissero wrote.
After coming over in a trade with the Panthers, Thielen was previously set to have a roughly $7 million cap hit, which isn't a bad number for a quality WR3. But this restructure gives the Vikings some additional cap space that they can either use on a subsquent addition or carry into the season (and potentially roll over into 2026).
Thielen, 35, is headed into his 12th NFL season. It'll be his 10th with the Vikings after he spent the last two in Carolina. Across his career, the former Minnesota State star and undrafted tryout player has caught 685 passes for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns. He's third in Vikings history in receptions and receiving touchdowns and fifth in receiving yards.
Thielen said Thursday he wasn't expecting a trade, but Panthers GM Dan Morgan did a radio interview where he said Thielen was pretty adamant he wanted to be dealt back to Minnesota.