Report: Vikings celebration leader Cam Bynum signs 4-year deal with Colts
Former Vikings safety Camryn Bynum is signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a four-year, $60 million contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bynum seemed unlikely to return to Minnesota, especially after they gave safety Theo Jackson low-end starter-level money on a new deal last week. The former fourth-round pick, who was a three-year starter for the Vikings, cashes in nicely with a long-term deal from Indianapolis.
The Vikings will miss Bynum, who was a quality deep safety in Brian Flores' defense. He recorded eight interceptions, 28 total passes defended, three forced fumbles, and over 340 tackles in 65 games with Minnesota, including 54 starts.
Bynum was also a beloved presence in the locker room who repeatedly went viral as the architect of the Vikings' choreographed, post-takeaway celebrations during games last season. He and Josh Metellus were the leaders of that effort, which encapsulated the good vibes of the 2024 Vikings season.
It'll be a bit strange to see Bynum and Metellus playing on different teams next season, but such is life in the NFL. We'll see if both guys continue the celebrations with their respective teams in 2025.
The Vikings are awaiting news from Harrison Smith, who was pondering retirement after the conclusion of the season. If he returns for a 14th year with Minnesota, the Vikings will be set at safety with Metellus, Smith, and Jackson. If Smith elects to retire, they'll need to add a starting-caliber player at that position.
