Report: Vikings 'kicked the tires' on ex-Gophers RB Mohamed Ibrahim
Mohamed Ibrahim, the all-time leader rusher in Golden Gophers history, remains unsigned entering his second year in the NFL. The 26-year-old was injured on his first career touch with the Detroit Lions after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft, and his future remains up in the air as a free agent.
According to Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson, the Vikings "kicked the tires" on Ibrahim. What that means isn't really clear, but it could indicate that the Vikings are cognizant of the running back situation that features last year's seventh-round pick, DeWayne McBride, starting training camp on the non-football injury list, leaving camp carries to Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu.
"Heck, maybe end up signing Mohamed Ibrahim, who apparently they've kicked the tires on," Wolfson said Tuesday on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd.
Cam Akers has signed with the Houston Texans as he works his way back from a second torn Achilles, which he suffered in Minnesota's Nov. 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons last season. Akers was reportedly ready to sign with the Vikings pending a phsycial but that never came to fruition. HIs signing with Houston has been confirmed by head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Ibrahim rushed for 4,668 yards in five injury-plagued seasons with the Gophers, including 1,662 yards in 2022.