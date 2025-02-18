Report: Vikings push back void date on Byron Murphy Jr.'s contract
The Minnesota Vikings and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. have agreed to push back the void date on his expiring contract to March 11, at least temporarily avoiding Murphy's dead cap hit in 2025, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Murphy's deal was originally scheduled to be voided 23 days prior to the start of the new league year, according to Graziano; the NFL's new league year begins at 3 p.m. CT on March 12, which would make that date Tuesday. The change in dates to the day before the start of the league year — March 11 — gives the Vikings more time to work out a contract extension with Murphy before having to take on his $4.2 million dead cap hit in 2025. It does, however, rule out the franchise tag for Murphy as that window closes March 4, a week before his contract voids under the new agreement.
The move is seemingly an indication the Vikings believe they can agree to an extension with Murphy, who was first among corners and tied for third in the league overall in interceptions with six in addition to the 81 tackles, 14 passes defended and one forced fumble he recorded in 2024. Murphy makes sense as a clear priority for the Vikings to re-sign this year.
The Vikings previously pushed back the void date on running back Aaron Jones' contract as well.
Graziano also reported the Vikings did not reach an agreement with quarterback Sam Darnold on an extension of his void date, meaning Minnesota will be responsible for $5 million in dead cap if they don't extend him before the contract voids on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Vikings will still be able to use the franchise tag on Darnold up until the March 4 deadline.