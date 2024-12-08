Report: Vikings, Sam Darnold haven't discussed contract extension
It's Week 14 in the NFL. Sam Darnold is one of only two quarterbacks to post a passer rating above 100 in 10 different games. He's clearly setting himself up for a mega payday as a free agent after the season, but it still appears that the Vikings won't be among the teams bidding for his services.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Darnold and the Vikings "have not had any discussions regarding a long-term contract."
Darnold ranks fifth in the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and his 102.5 passer rating ranks seventh. He's helped lead Minnesota to a 10-2 record, on the verge of clinching a playoff spot while keeping the 12-1 Detroit Lions within striking distance for a shot at the NFC North title and the No. 1 overall seed.
As good as he's been, Minnesota's future at quarterback is J.J. McCarthy. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft and was beginning to take some first-team snaps before a torn meniscus ended his rookie season after only one preseason game.
Additionally, the recent signing of former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sets the stage for Jones to potentially sign a deal with the Vikings to, at a minimum, be McCarthy's backup similar to what Darnold did for one season in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy before finding a starting job in Minnesota.
