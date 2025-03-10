Report: Vikings signing ex-Colts, Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers to two-year deal
The Vikings' first free agent signing of the NFL's legal tampering period is former Eagles and Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. They're adding him on a two-year, $15 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rodgers, 27, spent the first three years of his career with the Colts after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Massachusetts. He had three interceptions in his second season and then started nine games in 2022. Rodgers then missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He was reinstated last year, signed with the Eagles, and won a Super Bowl.
At 5'10", 170 pounds, Rodgers isn't the biggest corner, but he has primarily played on the outside in his career, not in the slot. He's played between 400 and 550 defensive snaps in each of his last three seasons, earning a 70+ PFF grade in each one. He also has returned kickoffs at times in his career, including one touchdown return in his rookie season.
In last season's playoffs, Rodgers was targeted 11 times and allowed five receptions for 108 yards. He was credited by PFF with three pass breakups and an opposing passer rating of 80.9. In the regular season, he had the 19th-best coverage grade from PFF among players with at least 145 snaps.
Cornerback was one of the Vikings' major needs coming into this offseason. Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin are all unrestricted free agents. As of this story's publication, Murphy remains unsigned, but two of the other top cornerbacks — Carlton Davis and D.J. Reed — have come off the board. Davis went from the Lions to the Patriots, while Reed went from the Jets to the Lions.
Rodgers figures to play a significant role for the Vikings, who still need to add to a room that now features him and Mekhi Blackmon.
