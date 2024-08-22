Vikings signing former Gophers star RB Mo Ibrahim
The Vikings are signing former Gophers star running back Mo Ibrahim, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Ibrahim was a prolific running back for P.J. Fleck and Minnesota. He racked up over 4,600 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in his college career, including 1,665 yards and 20 TDs in his final season in 2022. He's the program's all-time leading rusher and is tenth in Big Ten history in rushing yards.
Ibrahim averaged 5.4 yards per carry for his career and was a first team All-Big Ten honoree twice. He ran for over 200 yards five times, including a 263-yard game against Iowa in his senior season.
In 2023, Ibrahim went undrafted and signed with the Detroit Lions. He spent his rookie season on their practice squad and also dealt with multiple injuries. He's been a free agent since last season ended.
Ibrahim is a 5'10", 210-pound back who lacks elite speed and turns 26 in September. But he also put up huge numbers at Minnesota for a reason. He runs with power, vision, and contact balance.
The Vikings have Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and fullback C.J. Ham as the top options in their backfield. Ibrahim could come in and briefly compete with Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride for a spot on the practice squad.
Minnesota's final preseason game is on Saturday in Philadelphia. Roster cutdown day is Tuesday.
