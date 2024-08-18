Report: Vikings signing free agent CB Stephon Gilmore to one-year deal
The Vikings are signing free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It includes $7 million guaranteed.
After Gilmore visited TCO Performance Center last Monday, the two sides were able to get a deal done. This is a big-time addition for the Vikings, who needed another proven starter on the outside. Gilmore turns 34 in September, but he has continued to play at a very high level in recent years.
Last season, Gilmore started all 18 games for the Cowboys (including playoffs), racking up over 1,000 snaps. In the regular season, his 74.4 PFF grade ranked 22nd out of the 88 corners who played at least 500 snaps. The year before that, he earned a 79.1 grade with the Colts that ranked 8th out of 82 players. There's always the risk of a drop-off in play at his age, but it clearly hasn't happened yet.
The 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of South Carolina, Gilmore is now linking up with fellow 2012 first-rounder Harrison Smith in the Vikings' secondary for their 13th NFL seasons. They're two of just 11 players from that draft class — and the only defensive backs — on active rosters at the moment.
Gilmore spent his first five seasons with the Bills, making the Pro Bowl in 2016. He then signed with the Patriots in 2017 and took his career to another level. He was a first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion in the 2018 season. The following year, he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joining Charles Woodson as the only cornerbacks to win DPOY since Deion Sanders in 1994.
He'll be on his fifth team in five seasons this year, but Gilmore still projects as a huge pickup for Minnesota. He'll likely start alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin in Brian Flores' defense, relegating Akayleb Evans and Fabian Moreau to backup roles. Gilmore, notably, spent two seasons playing under Flores in New England in 2017 and '18.
"I've had a ton of respect in Stephon Gilmore’s career, playing against him," Kevin O'Connell said on Saturday after reports emerged that Gilmore would be visiting Minnesota. "This is a guy that has done it at a really high level for a long time."
For his career, Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and one-time DPOY with 31 interceptions, 140 total pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles in 165 regular season games.