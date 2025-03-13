Report: Vikings to release Garrett Bradbury if they can't trade him
The Vikings will release longtime starting center Garrett Bradbury if they can't work out a trade with another team, according to multiple reports on Thursday. After signing Ryan Kelly to be their new center, Bradbury became expendable.
The 18th overall pick out of NC State in 2019, Bradbury started 92 games (including playoffs) for the Vikings over the past six seasons. The previous Minnesota regime, led by GM Rick Spielman, targeted him because he filled a major need and had the athleticism to thrive in a zone blocking run scheme. His biggest issue was in pass protection, where he simply struggled to anchor against big, powerful defensive tackles.
Bradbury's PFF pass blocking grades were abysmal for his first three NFL seasons, putting his future with the Vikings into question heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. He put up the best pass-blocking season of his career in that first year under Kevin O'Connell, ultimately earning a three-year, $15.7 million extension. But his grades slipped back to subpar levels over the last two seasons, and Bradbury was charged with a career-high 38 pressures allowed in 2024.
Kelly, who was the Colts's starter for the last nine seasons, is a clear upgrade in pass protection. There was some speculation on whether the Vikings might explore moving Bradbury to guard (where he's never played in the NFL) or keep him around as depth, but the Kelly addition made it seem more likely than not that they'd move on.
It would be ideal if the Vikings could get a draft pick back for Bradbury, but news breaking that he'll be released if he isn't traded would seem to hurt their leverage when it comes to finding a trade partner. The Vikings traded guard Ed Ingram to the Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Thursday.
Whether Bradbury is traded or released, his departure will come with roughly $3.6 million in cap savings and $2.4 million in dead money. He turns 30 this summer, and it'll be interesting to see if he winds up starting games elsewhere in 2025.
