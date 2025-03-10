Reports: Sam Darnold signs three-year deal with Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold's tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end after one season that worked out better than just about anyone could've imagined.
Darnold has agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks (with $55 million guaranteed), according to reports, turning his Pro Bowl campaign with the Vikings into easily the most lucrative deal of his career. Once a draft bust with the New York Jets who continued to struggle with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold is now set up to be the starter for the next couple years in Seattle, where he'll look to build on the success he had in Minnesota.
Over the two months since the Vikings' season ended in disappointing fashion with a pair of ugly losses against the Lions and Rams, there had been endless speculation about Darnold's future. Reporting from insiders suggested that the Vikings — who spoke in very noncommittal ways when asked about the situation publicly — had interest in a reunion. But with last year's No. 10 overall pick, J.J. McCarthy, waiting in the wings, a Darnold return only ever made sense at a certain price.
He takes over as the starter in Seattle for Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. Darnold won't be throwing to DK Metcalf (traded) or Tyler Lockett (released), but the Seahawks do have Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready to step into the WR1 role. Seattle is coming off of a 10-7 season. They saw up close what Darnold is capable of when he threw three touchdowns, including the game-winner, at Lumen Field in Week 16. He'll also be reunited with Klint Kubiak, Seattle's new offensive coordinator who coached Darnold during his one season with the 49ers in 2023.
Darnold threw for 4,319 yards (third-most in franchise history), 35 touchdowns (tied for second-most), and 12 interceptions with a 102.5 passer rating in his lone season with the Vikings. He finished tenth in MVP voting. At one point late in the season, Darnold was playing so well that he seemed to be forcing his way into the Vikings' future plans. But his struggles in the two biggest games of the season may have made it easier for Minnesota to stick to its original plan. It'll be very interesting to see how he performs away from Kevin O'Connell, Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings' quarterback-friendly environment.
The Vikings' future is about McCarthy, the former Michigan star who is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from last August's torn meniscus. Prior to the injury, the 22-year-old confirmed a lot of what Minnesota liked about him before the draft, with O'Connell saying the team had found its franchise quarterback. The Vikings will also sign a veteran, whether that's Daniel Jones or someone else, to pair with McCarthy in their quarterback room.
