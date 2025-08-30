Safety Theo Jackson named as Vikings' X-factor player for this season
He's played just over 200 defensive snaps in his three-year career, but safety Theo Jackson has a golden opportunity to emerge as a key piece of a potentially elite Vikings defense in 2025. Part of the reason why Minnesota was comfortable losing Cam Bynum in free agency is the faith the team's brass has in Jackson, who has consistently impressed behind the scenes in recent years.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently wrote an article choosing one X-factor player for all 32 teams. His only criteria was that it couldn't be a quarterback or a rookie, because those are too obvious. Solak's pick for the Vikings was Jackson.
"Bynum left for Indianapolis on a big free agent deal, leaving Jackson to fill his shoes. Jackson has taken fewer than 200 defensive snaps combined over the previous two campaigns. But he has been lauded for his preparation in the Vikings' building, where he was the primary backup safety for all three of (Josh) Metellus, Bynum and (Harrison) Smith — three very different roles. Flores has enjoyed having a reliable safety blanket in Bynum, who allowed him to call many of his more aggressive blitzes; if Jackson can offer the same production, expect Minnesota's D to keep chugging."
From coaches to teammates, everyone asked about Jackson this offseason has had nothing but good things to say about the fourth-year safety. His work on the scout team and on special teams has prepared him for this opportunity. It's no fluke that Jackson has two career interceptions in limited playing time and was one of the Vikings' most impressive players during training camp.
The Vikings will continue to deploy Metellus in his uniquely versatile role, which sees him line up all over the defense. Smith will also move around quite a bit. Jackson projects as a pure replacement for Bynum as the primary deep safety of the three, which should give him plenty of chances to make plays on the football. And with Smith's availability for Week 1 in some question due to a "personal health matter," Jackson could be extremely important right away.
Keep an eye on No. 26 this season.