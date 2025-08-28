Reports: Vikings' Harrison Smith recovering from 'personal health matter'
Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who has not practiced in over two weeks, is recovering from a "personal health matter," according to multiple team beat reporters. Smith has not been placed on injured reserve and is expected to make a full recovery, but the wording of the reports throws his availability for the September 8 opener into question.
"Sources say Harrison Smith, who last practiced Aug. 11, is recovering from a personal health issue and is expected to make a full recovery," ESPN's Kevin Seifert tweeted on Thursday. "The Vikings haven't put him on IR, and he was named a 2025 captain. Will be evaluated weekly."
This isn't expected to be a "long-term situation," The Athletic's Alec Lewis wrote, but the fact that Smith has already missed over two weeks and will be evaluated on a weekly basis moving forward suggests that whatever health matter he's been dealing with is a significant one.
Per the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, it's not related to mental health.
Smith, 36, is back for his 14th season with the Vikings. The six-time Pro Bowler was named a captain once again on Thursday. The fact that he has not been place on any sort of reserve list would seem to indicate the Vikings are confident he'll be back on the field soon — even if Week 1 in Chicago no longer feels like a sure thing.
The Vikings kept five safeties on their initial 53-man roster. Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson are the other two starters in that room, while Jay Ward and Tavierre Thomas were retained as backups. The Vikings also have Kahlef Hailassie on their practice squad. They're reportedly working out veteran safety K'Von Wallace on Thursday, which could give them even more depth at the position if Smith ends up missing time.
This is a developing story. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked about Smith at a press conference on Thursday — before these reports came out — and declined to go into details. He said he had a plan to update the media on multiple players next week. The team's first official injury report of the season will come out next Thursday.