Sam Darnold's Vikings-fueled NFL revival lands him at No. 72 on top 100 list
Did you know tha the 72nd-best player in the NFL is the quarterback the Minnesota Vikings let walk in free agency? It's a fact.
Sam Darnold, who guided the Vikings to 14 wins before an ugly finish in the playoffs, was voted the No. 72 player in the NFL's annual top 100 list. The top 100 is voted on by players, so it's confirmed respect for a guy who was considered a draft bust before linking up with Minnesota last season.
Darnold deserves the recognition. Despite being bludgeoned by the Lions in Week 18 and by the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs, he was electrifying in his lone season with the Vikings. He passed for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
"The record speaks for itself," Justin Jefferson said of Darnold in the NFL Network feature.
"Every receiver wants a quarterback with a strong arm — a quarterback that can throw it 60-70 yards. He does it so effortlessly. He just flicks the wrist and it's traveling 60 yards," Jefferson said, noting that he was "drooling a little bit" when the Vikings called the play that led to his 97-yard touchdown against the 49ers.
"Deep throw, accuracy is phenomenal," Jefferson added.
It's Darnold's first time being picked as a top 100 player since being drafted third overall by the Jets in 2018. Darnold is now the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, which makes the Nov. 30 Vikings game in Seattle one of the most interesting on the 2025-26 schedule.