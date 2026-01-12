49ers vs. Seahawks Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (NFC West Rubber Match)
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers faced off in Week 18 for the NFC West title, and they’re back at it again in the NFL Divisional Round.
While the Seahawks were resting up during their hard-earned bye week, the 49ers went into Philadelphia for an upset win over the Eagles, but they also suffered a few more injuries in the victory.
The road team won each of two regular-season matchups between these divisional foes, but the Seahawks are big home favorites for this one.
Let’s get right into the odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 17.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 49ers +7.5 (-125)
- Seahawks -7.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- 49ers +275
- Seahawks -345
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The 49ers won outright in Philadelphia as +5.5 underdogs, and they’re now +7.5 on the spread after losing 13-3 to Seattle in Week 18.
The Seahawks’ moneyline odds of -345 gives the 49ers an implied probability of 77.53% to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
Who Will Win NFC West Rubber Match?
The Seahawks stifled the San Francisco offense back in Week 18, limiting the 49ers to just three points in what was essentially the division title game. In fact, the 49ers had just 173 yards of total offense in that meeting, less than half of their 384 yards in the 17-13 Week 1 win.
The 49ers injuries continued to pile up in Philadelphia, with George Kittle suffering a torn Achilles in the victory. They were already beat up, and it’s now a shortened week against a Seahawks team off the bye.
This line seems a bit high, but when you consider those factors and the fact that the Eagles’ offense had some self-inflicted wounds against the 49ers, you can understand seeing the spread at -7.5.
The only way I would consider betting this game as of now, though, is the under 45.5. Seattle’s defense will be ready to go against a banged-up 49ers team, and both meetings this season easily went under this total.
The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Seattle’s Lumen Field if they’re able to take care of business. Otherwise, the 49ers will head to Chicago or Los Angeles for the NFC Championship Game.
