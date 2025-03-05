Schefter hints at possibility of Sam Darnold returning to Vikings on one-year deal
- Darnold's future in doubt amid a weaker-than-expected market for his services.
- If he does return on a one-year deal, what's the number?
Sam Darnold back to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal?
Adam Schefter believes a one-year deal to return to the Vikings is a realistic outcome.
"He's happy in Minnesota. He's with a great coach, a great team, and he thrived there. So, the worst-case scenario is you go back to Minnesota, take a short deal, make good money this year," Schefter said Tuesday on his podcast, "and then you parlay that, basically putting off free agency for a year, and try to test the market again next year."
It would be surprising if Darnold didn’t receive a multi-year offer from another team in free agency. The Raiders, Giants, Browns, Colts, Titans, and Jets could all use an upgrade at quarterback. With a weak quarterback draft class, the options in free agency are limited to Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston.
Darnold and Fields have youth on their side, but neither lit up the NFL like Darnold did last season, with more than 4,300 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.
"It would not be surprising if the two sides worked out some type of short-term contract that allowed the Vikings to keep Sam Darnold, that allowed him to get paid, and that enabled them to run it back if J.J. McCarthy isn’t fully ready this season due to his knee injury, struggles in the preseason, or any type of setback. So, to me, Sam Darnold to Minnesota makes sense, but now that he's not going to be tagged, other teams will have their say," Schefter argued.
"We’ll see if a team like the New York Giants makes a compelling enough offer to pry Sam Darnold away. My guess, as we tape this, is no. My guess is the most sensible option is Minnesota.
"It’s not exactly what Sam Darnold would have hoped for or wanted, but it’s still a pretty favorable outcome in my mind. I think the Raiders have some interest, but not a lot. I think the Giants have some interest, but not a lot."
If Darnold does return to Minnesota on a one-year deal, what’s the number? The Vikings could’ve locked him in via the franchise tag for $41.3 million. That was clearly too rich for their blood, so could the number be closer to $30 million?
If so, it would chew up nearly half of Minnesota’s cap space at a time when they have limited draft picks and big needs on the interior offensive line, interior defensive line, cornerback, and possibly safety.
All the while, McCarthy is believed to be fully healthy and ready to hit the ground running this offseason. We'll find out the plan soon enough. Teams can start negotiating with Darnold on March 10, with free agency officially opening on March 12.