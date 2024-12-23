Seattle's Byron Murphy says critical facemask penalty was a BS call
On Sunday in Seattle, Sam Darnold and the Vikings were on the right side of a facemask penalty that helped keep Minnesota alive in a come-from-behind victory over the Seahawks.
With 4:03 left in the game and the Seahawks leading 24-20, Darnold dropped back to pass on a 2nd-and-10 from the Minnesota 46-yard line when he was sacked by Byron Murphy. The eight-yard loss would've had the Vikings facing a 3rd-and-18 from the 38 but the officials saw Murphy's left hand grab Darnold's facemask.
The 15-yard penalty gave the Vikings an automatic first down and the ball at Seattle's 39-yard line, and on the very next play Darnold stepped up under pressure and delivered a touchdown strike to Justin Jefferson.
It was a defining moment for Darnold, and a moment of disbelief for Murphy.
"It was some BS because I never grabbed it. I just scraped his facemask," Murphy said. "I feel like it was a bulls*** call, but it is what it is."
Murphy may believe that he only grazed Darold's facemask, but the replay revealed a clear grab of the cage protecting the quarterback's face.
It was two months ago when Darnold had his head twisted by a blatant facemask in the end zone during Minnesota's Oct. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The officials missed that call and it ended the Vikings' hopes of mounting a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.
This time, the officials got it right and the result is a Vikings win and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two weeks to go in the regular season.