Seven wide receivers who make the most sense for the depleted Vikings
With Jordan Addison suspended the first three games of the season and Rondale Moore out for the season with a devastating knee injury, the Vikings could be scouring free agency for dependable wide receiver depth before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Bears at Soldier Field.
The situation is complicated further by Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury and Jalen Nailor's hand injury. While Jefferson is expected to increase his workload this week and be ready for the season opener, Nailor's hand injury and inconsistent training camp leaves Minnesota in position to seriously consider available wide receivers.
Tyler Boyd
Boyd turns 31 in November. He's not coming off an injury, but he did post his lowest catch and yardage totals since 2016 last season. That isn't a good look, but Boyd has been extremely consistent from 2016 to 2023 with the Bengals and last year was his first with the Titans, who had rookie Will Levis throwing him passes.
Boyd would be a smooth fit considering he has experience in Zach Taylor's Cincinatti offense, which is a spinoff of the Sean McVay offense, which Kevin O'Connell employs in Minnesota.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham won a Super Bowl in O'Connell's offense with the Rams in 2021, but he turns 33 in November and he hasn't had a truly productive season since 2021. Even that season was marginal for his standards as he finished with 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns — and then scored twice in the playoffs.
Brandon Powell
While Myles Price might be giving himself a chance to make the 53-man roster as a depth receiver and returner, Powell knows O'Connell's offense and would be a seemless fit at both returner and wide receiver. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has never been a big weapon on offense, but he would be a dependable option until Addison returns from suspension.
Adam Thielen
The Minnesota legend would be a great fit in a return to the Vikings, but that would require Minnesota trading draft capital (probably) and the Carolina Panthers actually agreeing to trade him when he's the only veteran receiver in former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young's arsenal.
Cordarrelle Patterson
The Falcons released Patterson and he's looking for a new home at 34 years old. While a return to the Vikings would be entertaining, his role as a hybrid receiver/runner back doesn't make as much sense for a team that needs a natural wideout. Patterson has a total of 42 catches over the last three seasons.
Amari Cooper
The 31-year-old had 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns between the Browns and Bills last season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 with Cleveland and he still has some gas in the tank after racking up 711 catches and more than 10,000 yards in his career. In Minnesota, he'd take a back seat to Jefferson and Addison. Is that a role that he would entertain?
Gabe Davis
Davis is only 26 and his track record is impressive outside of his 2024 season with the Jaguars when he posted career lows with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Why the struggles in his first season with Jacksonville? He's on record saying he played hurt with a meniscus injury before it knocked him out for good after 10 games.
If he's healthy, he could get back to the form that saw him score 27 touchdowns in four seasons with Buffalo. Would he take a one-year deal to reignite his career with the Vikings? Like Cooper, he would play third fiddle behind Jefferson and Addison, which would likely limit his ability to command as much money as possible as a free agent next spring.