Skip Bayless wrongly thinks CeeDee Lamb deserves bigger contract than Justin Jefferson
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb became the latest receiver to ink a massive deal this offseason, following the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown and the Vikings' Justin Jefferson.
Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension with Dallas on Monday. His $34 million per year average is the second-highest in league history behind Jefferson's $35 million per year. While Lamb's average comes in behind Jefferson, his $38 million signing bonus is the highest ever for a receiver.
Former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes that Lamb deserved to top Jefferson's contract. In a post on his personal account on X, formerly Twitter, Bayless said, "CeeDee deserved more than Justin Jefferson. He's more of a run-after-catch force."
Both receivers have accumulated ridiculous numbers since being selected by their respective teams in the 2020 NFL draft. Jefferson has caught 392 passes for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns in four seasons, while Lamb has 395 receptions for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns in that same span.
As for Bayless' claim that Lamb is more of a "run-after-catch force," according to Pro Football Focus, both Jefferson and Lamb have nearly identical yards after catch (YAC) numbers in their career. Lamb edges Jefferson slightly with 1,914 YAC, compared to Jefferson's 1,837 YAC.
While 77 yards is a slight difference, when you average it per game played Jefferson narrowly beats out Lamb. Jefferson, in 60 games, averages 30 YAC per game while Lamb, in 66 games, averages 29.
So, in other words, Bayless is wrong, per usual.