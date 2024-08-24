Stephen A. Smith is not a believer in the Vikings this season
It's safe to say Stephen A. Smith is not a believer in the Vikings this season. On an episode of First Take, ESPN's most prominent personality was taken aback when Dan Orlovsky said he wouldn't be shocked if Minnesota wins the NFC North.
"I would be stunned," Smith said. "Kirk Cousins is gone. They don't even have J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota? Minnesota?! What's wrong with you, man? I'm very concerned about you, Dan. You OK? Jordan Love's in the division, the Detroit Lions are knocking on the door of a championship, Caleb Williams got weapons. Minnesota? Really?"
Smith completely ignored Damien Woody saying "Sam Darnold might ball this year."
Orlovsky has said on the record multiple times that he's high on the Vikings this season. He was a big fan of what McCarthy did in the preseason opener, but even after the news emerged that the rookie needed season-ending surgery, Orlovsky still thinks Darnold could have a good year under Kevin O'Connell.
In a video he posted after the McCarthy news broke, Orlovsky said he'd sign O'Connell to a contract extension right now, he said he doesn't think this injury will be a huge detriment to McCarthy's development, and he said he thinks the Vikings could surprise people in 2024.
"I might be by myself still," Orlovsky said. "I honestly, deep down, believe Sam Darnold is capable of making this a playoff-caliber football team and quarterbacking this offense to a top-12 unit."