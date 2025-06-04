'Team of destiny': FS1 host is all in on J.J. McCarthy, Vikings
Are the 2025 Minnesota Vikings a team of destiny? At least one FOX Sports host thinks so.
Jason McIntyre, who was filling in for Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd on Tuesday, had high praise for J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings. McIntyre doesn't have any reservations about the former No. 10 overall pick taking over as the Vikings starting quarterback this season despite McCarthy missing the entirety of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus.
"I am coming out right now and telling all of America I'm all in on J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings," McIntyre said on FS1 Tuesday. "They will play in the NFC Championship this year. ... I am all in on this team."
Why is McIntyre so high on McCarthy and the Vikings?
"There's a couple things at play: Without any prompting, Aaron Jones has not stopped talking about J.J. McCarthy. The leadership — the dude's got it," he said. "Sometimes you just have it. ... Jim Harbaugh, who knows a little bit about football, loves J.J. McCarthy. The team of destiny this year is the Minnesota Vikings."
The Vikings are coming off a 2024 season in which they went 14-3 and made the NFC playoffs, though they lost in the wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams. But can they build on that season and become the team of destiny like McIntyre predicts? Only time will tell, and it's moving fast. Their first preseason game is just over two months away.