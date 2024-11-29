Thanksgiving wins by Lions, Packers put pressure on Vikings to keep pace
The Vikings' margin for error in the best division in the NFL did not get any smaller on turkey day.
The Lions and Packers both secured wins on Thanksgiving and improved to 11-1 and 8-3, respectively. That puts pressure on Minnesota to take care of a good Cardinals team on Sunday, get to 10-2, and maintain its spot in between those two rivals heading into the final five weeks of the season.
Detroit has won ten games in a row. Green Bay has won seven of eight, with its only loss since falling to the Vikings in September coming at the hands of the Lions. If the Vikings slip up against Arizona, it'll be almost impossible to catch Detroit, while falling behind the Packers in the battle for the No. 5 seed will become a significant possibility.
The story of the Lions' tenth consecutive win was more about the ineptitude of the team bringing up the rear in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears. Detroit led 16-0 at half and looked to be cruising to another blowout, but settling for field goals three times left the door theoretically open. Impressively and somewhat unexpectedly, Caleb Williams and the Bears took advantage in the second half, pulling within 23-20 in the fourth quarter behind three Williams touchdown passes.
And then came the moment that may cost Matt Eberflus his job. The Bears had the ball at the Lions' 25 with 43 seconds left, but a penalty and a sack took them back to the 41. After the sack, the clock just kept ticking. Chicago had one timeout left, which Eberflus inexplicably chose not to use. And when Williams finally snapped the ball and threw a deep incompletion, the clock had expired before the Bears even gave themselves a chance at a long game-tying field goal.
It was one of the absolute worst pieces of late-game clock management from a head coach in recent memory. Fittingly, it sent the Bears to their sixth consecutive loss — and their third straight devastating loss against a divisional opponent — in front of a national audience.
As of this story's publication, Eberflus had not been fired. He met with the media on Friday morning like normal. But we'll see what happens over the course of the next few days.
The Packers won in much more normal fashion on Thursday night. They got big games from Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs and beat the Dolphins 30-17 in cold weather at Lambeau Field. Green Bay led wire to wire in a game that was never in doubt.
The Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, where they'll be looking to win their fifth consecutive game. Beating the Cardinals and keeping pace with the Lions will be crucial if they want any chance at winning the division and landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.