'They can throw a lot at you': Rodgers praises Flores, Vikings defense
Aaron Rodgers is readying himself for his 32nd all-time meeting with the Vikings on Sunday in Ireland. It will be the second straight season he has done so overseas and for a new team, this time wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. As he still looks to iron out the details in his new offense, he's taking on a familiar foe that has caused him troubles in the past.
"Well, they're going to bring pressure at some point and you got to have some ideas to combat that. So you got to expect it. They do a good job of disguising, everything looks the same. You don't want them to get going and sack you a bunch and play behind the sticks," Rodgers told media on Wednesday when asked about playing the Vikings.
Rodgers threw three picks and was sacked three times last season when the Vikings beat his Jets 23-17 in London. Rodgers' three interceptions and 54 pass attempts that day were season highs during a disappointing 2024 season, his last in New York. Now in Pittsburgh, Rodgers is still working out the early problems, admitting the 2025 Steelers are still a "work in progress" three weeks into the season.
The Steelers are coming off a less-than-convincing 21-14 win over the Patriots, in which Rodgers threw a pair of touchdowns and an interception on just 139 yards passing. That followed a 31-17 beatdown the week prior at the hands of the Seahawks, and a narrow two-point victory over the Jets to open the season. Now, Rodgers and the reworked Pittsburgh offense must find answers to a Vikings defense that completely shut down the Bengals in a 48-10 blowout win on Sunday.
"The schemes they run and the way they're coached, there's a lot of really good chemistry and continuity on that side. It doesn't just come from players. There's a schematic part of that, that's really impressive. And then the players obviously make it go, once the call is made," said Rodgers.
"You have veteran guys, you have guys that can do different things like their three outside guys (Jonathan Greenard, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel) who can all drop into coverage and be effective, rush the passer extremely effective. You got my old buddy Harrison (Smith) running around disguising. A couple really good corners, a great corner that can come in and play nickel. Couple great inside guys. So there's not any holes on the defense and they can throw a lot of stuff at you."
As for the guy calling the plays and drawing up the schemes for Minnesota's defense, Rodgers had high praise for Vikings' third-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
"He's a phenomenal coach," said Rodgers. "It's good to see him in a position of leadership. I feel like, at some point, he should get another head coaching job based on the way he's coached defense over the last couple years."
Rodgers and the Steelers face the Vikings at 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday in Dublin.