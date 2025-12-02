Could Adam Thielen's next move be teaming up with his off-the-field buddy?

Days after calling out his own receivers, is Aaron Rodgers about to get some help from a now-former Viking?

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling said to "keep an eye" on the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential landing spot for Adam Thielen, who was released by the Vikings on Monday.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that Thielen had come to the organization last week and asked for his release. He was granted that request a day after being a healthy scratch in the Vikings' 26-0 loss to the Seahawks.

Keep an eye on the Steelers as a possible landing spot for Adam Thielen. He and Aaron Rodgers have been friends for years, after playing golf together in the American Century Championship, and have talked about playing football together. They could finish their careers together… — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 2, 2025

Theilen caught just 8 passes for 69 yards in 11 games for Minnesota this season. He was acquired in late August from the Panthers for the equivalent of a fourth-round pick. While certainly an overpay for a 35-year-old receiver, at the time, the move appeared justified with the expectations the Vikings had coming into the season.

In hindsight, the trade blew up in Minnesota's face as the Vikings have fallen out of contention at 4-8, with Thielen never playing more than 13 offensive snaps in a game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite lining up on opposite sidelines in the Vikings-Packers rivalry, Rodgers and Thielen have formed a friendship and, according to Goessling, have talked about playing together at some point. In comments to the Golf Channel in July 2021, Rodgers said he had become "good buddies" with Thielen.

The release of Thielen could come as a bit of relief for Rodgers, who called out his receivers following Pittsburgh's 23-7 loss to the Bills over the weekend. After passing for only 108 yards, Rodgers said that to improve as a team, he and the receivers need to get on the same page, while also spending more time in the film room.

"When there's film sessions, everybody shows up. And when I check to a route, do the right route," Rodgers said. "Like, Jonnu (Smith) and I just weren't on the same page. I checked to the in-breaker and he ran the out-breaker. You know, Jonnu is a true professional, so I'm sure he's sick about that."

Rodgers on how to get more production in the pass game: “When there’s film sessions. Everyone shows up. When I check to a route. Run the right route.” Jeez. pic.twitter.com/5xySoddKOy — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 1, 2025

So far this season, Rodgers has the Steelers tied atop the AFC North at 6-6 with the Baltimore Ravens. The future Hall of Fame QB is completing 65.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,086 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Thielen now has the opportunity to sign with a contender as he looks to close out his career with a Super Bowl. Whether that's with the Steelers or another contending team that has a receiver need, Thielen will be a key veteran to watch over the final stretch of the season.

More from Vikings On SI