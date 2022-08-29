Three Vikings Make NFL's Player-Voted Top 100 List

Three Vikings offensive standouts — wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook, and quarterback Kirk Cousins — made the 2022 edition of the NFL Top 100, a player-voted ranking of the best players in the league.

Jefferson leads the way at No. 17, way up from his No. 53 ranking on last year's list. You could argue that it's still too low for a player who has been as unstoppable as he has in his first two seasons. Jefferson is the fourth-highest wide receiver on the list, trailing Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill.

Cook checks in at No. 31. That's down a bit from his No. 20 ranking in 2021. He trails only Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor at the running back position.

Lastly, Cousins barely snuck onto the list at No. 99. After not cracking the top 100 last year for the first time since 2015, Cousins is back.

Two Vikings were on the list in 2021 but fell off it this year: Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen. Harrison Smith and Danielle Hunter have now missed the cut two years in a row after multi-year streaks of making it.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Vikings could easily have more than three players represented this time next year. Jefferson and Cook should be locks to remain on it if they stay healthy, while Cousins, Kendricks, and Hunter could all be in the mix. So, too, could Brian O'Neill, Christian Darrisaw, and Za'Darius Smith. It all depends on what happens in this much-anticipated 2022 season for the Vikings, which begins in two weeks against the Packers.

