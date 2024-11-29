Tom Brady criticizes Daniel Jones's Giants exit
Within the span of a week, Daniel Jones asked for his release from the New York Giants and signed for the Minnesota Vikings. NFL legend Tom Brady thinks he could've gone by the whole situation a little bit differently.
The Giants played their first game without Jones on Thursday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady was on the TV broadcast, calling the game for FOX and he had a unique perspective on the whole situation.
"I don't know how that whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would've handled that," Brady said. "I always felt that I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of that situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing."
Jones was officially benched in favor of Tommy DeVito before the Giants' Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. There was a report from local media that Jones was asked to play scout team safety at practice in preparation leading up to the game. He had quickly fallen all the way down to No. 3 on the depth chart behind DeVito and Drew Lock.
"There's just some different things that happen in the NFL and everyone makes individual choices," Brady continued. "I think we're all at different points of our careers and face different challenges. I faced them in college and some things didn't go the way that I wanted, but the people that mattered most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day, I don't care if they asked me to do scout team safety or scout team QB. I was going to do whatever I could to help the team win."
New York media has a way of making things seem more dramatic than they truly are, but Jones went from a starting quarterback playing on a $160 million contract to a third-string option and scout team safety within just a few days.
However the whole situation actually went down, Jones' situation in Minnesota looks more promising than it did in New York, with Jones having the chance to become the backup to Sam Darnold, and potentially be the backup to J.J. McCarthy next season.