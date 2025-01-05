Tom Pelissero: 'No reason' for Vikings to consider trading J.J. McCarthy
Sam Darnold has played so well this year it seems foolish to think the Minnesota Vikings would let him walk this offseason.
At a minimum, the Vikings could franchise tag Darnold for a projected $41 million price tag next season. But there's also been speculation they could commit to him for multiple seasons for a contract term that wouldn't be quite as clear. Either way, the idea of committing to Darnold beyond this season has led to rumors of teams interested in trading for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings selected No. 10 overall but hasn't played this year due to knee surgery.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero stated the obvious on NFL Gameday Sunday morning, saying a trade doesn't quite add up.
"There is no reason for the Vikings to consider trading their first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, a young player that they really like," Pelissero said on NFL Network. "He's missed his entire rookie season following knee surgery, that's a lot of missed reps. It's going to take him time to get up to speed, and frankly, Sam Darnold this season is a tough act to follow."
It seems increasingly likely that both Darnold and McCarthy are in the Vikings' plans beyond this season.
But for now, all the focus is on Sunday night's matchup with the Detroit Lions that will determine whether Minnesota is the No. 1 seed in the NFC or the No. 5 seed. Kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
