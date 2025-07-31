Inside The Vikings

'Two percent better every day': J.J. McCarthy focused on constant improvement

The Vikings' untested starting QB is preparing for his first meaningful snaps by focusing on constant growth.

Jonathan Harrison

Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
While the outside football world continues to focus on his practice completion percentages, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy remains focused on one thing during his first camp as Minnesota's unquestioned starter at QB: getting better each and every day.

"Honestly, constant improvement," McCarthy responded when asked what his bar is for a successful practice. "Learning every single day. And when the periods don't go your way, you're always asking why. It's never a loss. And you're always learning from a good or bad, but especially those periods where they really get you, I feel like that's where we can learn the most about ourselves and our offenses and identity."

Asked to sum up his progress six days into Vikings training camp, McCarthy says he's getting "more and more comfortable in this system."

"Just attacking the process of the pre snap, the cadences, knowing where everyone's at. And you know, something I really wanted to work on was just those layer balls and being able to find my touch again and I feel like I made some significant strides with that part of my game. And you know at the end of the day, I feel like we're getting, you know, two percent better every single day and that's all that matters," continued McCarthy.

After missing his rookie season due to injury, McCarthy continues to weather the ups and downs of camp while preparing to take his first meaningful snaps in the NFL in just 40 days' time when the Vikings and Bears meet on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

