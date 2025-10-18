Vikings activate linebacker Blake Cashman off IR, expected to start vs. Eagles
The Vikings have officially activated linebacker Blake Cashman off injured reserve (IR), and he is expected to make his long awaited return on Sunday against the Eagles.
Minnesota's leading tackler from a season ago has been out of the lineup since Week 1 after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Bears. He's "likely" expected to start in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Rookie edge rusher Tyler Batty was also activated off IR on Saturday. The former BYU standout pass rusher has missed the first seven weeks of the season due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be active on Sunday, and he could be in line to make his NFL debut. Minnesota added him as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), and he was a top performer at training camp.
The Vikings' pivotal Week 7 clash with the Eagles will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.