Vikings activate linebacker Blake Cashman off IR, expected to start vs. Eagles

Cashman is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Eagles.

Tony Liebert

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Vikings have officially activated linebacker Blake Cashman off injured reserve (IR), and he is expected to make his long awaited return on Sunday against the Eagles.

Minnesota's leading tackler from a season ago has been out of the lineup since Week 1 after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Bears. He's "likely" expected to start in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

Imagn Image
Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rookie edge rusher Tyler Batty was also activated off IR on Saturday. The former BYU standout pass rusher has missed the first seven weeks of the season due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be active on Sunday, and he could be in line to make his NFL debut. Minnesota added him as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), and he was a top performer at training camp.

IMagn Image
NFL Minnesota Vikings defensive end Tyler Batty / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vikings' pivotal Week 7 clash with the Eagles will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

