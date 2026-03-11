All Eyes Turn Towards Jonathan Greenard, With NFC Contender Lurking

It's been a wild week in the NFL, but nothing tops the stunning pivot the Ravens pulled in a span of roughly 14 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

After acquiring superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Raiders this past weekend, Baltimore ducked out of the deal under the premise of a failed physical, despite the entire league being well aware Crosby was coming off a meniscus injury. Rumblings from insiders are that the Ravens simply changed their mind about giving up two first-round picks for Crosby.

The following morning, Baltimore agreed to terms with a different star edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, on a huge four-year deal. Hendrickson isn't as good as Crosby, but the Ravens didn't have to part with any draft picks to acquire him.

What these recent events mean for the Vikings is that Jonathan Greenard now becomes even more of a name to watch on the trade market. Hendrickson is off the board. Crosby still could be traded to a different team, but the failed physical in Baltimore is a fascinating new element in those discussions, and the Raiders apparently may consider keeping him. For teams in need of pass rush help, calling about Greenard may be the most straightforward path to acquiring a star.

"Look for teams in need of pass rush help to turn their attention to a potential trade for Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard, who multiple teams have inquired about," The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on Wednesday. Russini also noted that the Philadelphia Eagles, who were in on Hendrickson, have called the Vikings about Greenard.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "a lot of teams have been in on" Greenard, who wants a raise on a new contract. Fowler said a deal will likely involve a Day 2 pick. The Athletic's Alec Lewis said Wednesday that the "Vikings haven’t wanted to trade Greenard unless they get a premium return that meets their price tag."

Definitely worth watching Vikings edge Jonathan Greenard with Trey Hendrickson off the board. Multiple NFC teams have been in the market for edge rushers. Vikings haven’t wanted to trade Greenard unless they get a premium return that meets their price tag. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 11, 2026

The Ravens were a potential suitor for Greenard before their whole Crosby/Hendrickson situation. The Cowboys are probably out of the running after trading for Rashan Gary. That leaves the Eagles, who just lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, as perhaps the most logical team to watch, though plenty of others could be in the mix.

The Vikings are in a tricky spot with Greenard. He's two years into a four-year, $76 million deal that has turned out to be a bargain for Minnesota. He now wants to be paid closer to the top of the edge rusher market. If the Vikings don't have much interest in giving him an extension with a raise, they could consider trading him and letting Dallas Turner take on an even bigger role in year three.

At the same time, the Vikings also shouldn't be itching to trade their best defensive player unless they get a big-time offer. Greenard, who turns 29 in May, is still in his prime. He dealt with a shoulder injury last year and had some strange difficulty turning pressures into sacks, but he had back-to-back 12-sack seasons before that and finished third in the league in pressures in 2024, trailing only Hendrickson and Myles Garrett.

Fowler's suggestion that a Greenard trade will involve a Day 2 pick seems odd. If Crosby can (temporarily) go for two first-round picks, why can't the Vikings get a first for Greenard? His desire for a new contract impacts his value, but the Vikings should have some leverage here. There may still be a way they can work something out with Greenard that makes him happy and keeps him in Minnesota. The demand for pass rushers with his ability is a lot greater than the supply.

It's going to very interesting to see if Greenard gets traded this week — and if so, what kind of return the Vikings are able to land.