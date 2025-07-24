Vikings announce three-game alternate jersey schedule for 2025
The Vikings will wear alternate jerseys for three home games in the 2025 season, they announced on Thursday. Their 'Vikings Classic' throwbacks will be broken out twice, and they're also bringing back the 'Winter Warrior' look that they debuted late last year.
They'll first wear the classic throwbacks in a primetime game that happens to be their home opener. That'll be in Week 2, when the Atlanta Falcons come to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday Night Football. Hall of Famer Jared Allen will be honored at halftime of that game.
The jerseys will be worn a second time in the Week 18 regular season finale against the Green Bay Packers, which does not yet have a set date or kickoff time. The Vikings are 1-2 so far in their classic uniforms, which debuted in 2023. They lost to the Buccaneers in the '23 opener and to the Bears in Week 12 of that season on a Monday night. However, they got their first win in the jerseys in dominant fashion last season, crushing the Texans 34-7 in Week 3.
The classic uniforms pay tribute to the team's look in its early days and for much of its history. The jerseys and pants feature a thicker stripe on the side, and the grey facemasks on the helmets are a nice touch.
The Vikings will wear their Winter Warrior all-white alternates for the second time ever on Christmas Day against the Lions in Week 17. That game will be televised nationally on Netflix. They beat the Bears in the uniform's debut last Week 15.
The team had previously worn 'Winter Whiteout' uniforms, but last year took it to another level with a white helmet (for the first time in team history) and no gold anywhere on the uniform. The white is accented with purple and metallic grey.
Outside of those three games, the Vikings will wear their primary purple jerseys at home and their primary white jerseys on the road, with the exception of Week 15 at Dallas, when they'll wear purple on the road.