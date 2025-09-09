Vikings, Bears honor victims of Minneapolis church shooting before MNF
Players, coaches, and staff members from both the Vikings and Bears wore shirts honoring the victims of the recent shooting at a Minneapolis church during warmups ahead of Monday night's game at Soldier Field.
On August 27, two children were killed and over 20 people were injured in a shooting at Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, which took place during a Catholic Mass attended by the students and faculty of Annunciation Catholic School.
The shirts worn by the two teams on Monday have the name Annunciation on the front along with the school's colors and logo. On the back are these words, which are the school's five pillars: "Be kind, be respectful, be inclusive, be my best self, be brave."
According to SKOR North's Declan Goff, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to Annunciation students and parents this past weekend.
"We all stopped, and immediately our hearts and minds were with the victims and all who were impacted," O'Connell said at his first press conference following the shooting. "Personally, as a father of four, I happen to have a 10- and an 8-year-old, and it's impossible for me to wrap my mind around what those parents are feeling.
"I'm absolutely heartbroken for them, and no child should ever be lost to violence in any way," O'Connell continued continued. "We are praying for all those who witnessed the attack, especially all the young kids who witnessed it. Understandably, their lives will be altered forever. And lastly, just thinking about the first responders and those hospital workers who stepped up in those moments so quickly and tirelessly to ensure more lives weren't lost."
There are a variety of ways to help the victims of the shooting and their families during this difficult time. SKOR North also has a fundraiser going.
