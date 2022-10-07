Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?

The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be.

This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some improvements and perhaps win a game without a stressful ending. The Bears are 2-2, but their passing offense has been historically inept so far. Chicago is a team in rebuilding mode, so it's not surprising that the Vikings are 7.5-point favorites.

Who wins on Sunday? Let's dive into some predictions, first from myself and then from a variety of national analysts.

Will's pick: Vikings 34, Bears 13

2022 record: 4-0

This could age poorly, but I don't think this game will be close. The Bears have basically been unable to complete passes this season, which tends to be pretty important. I'd expect the Vikings to make some defensive adjustments and focus on stopping the run while putting pressure on Justin Fields on passing downs. Defensively, the Bears will be without No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson, meaning they'll be playing Kindle Vildor and two rookies at corner. There are still a few playmakers in Chicago's defense, but it's not a particularly fearsome unit overall. I expect the Vikings to have a big day offensively in front of their home fans.

National predictions

SI MMQB: All five of SI's pickers are taking the Vikings.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Bears 14

There’s a lot of blame being tossed around Chicago when it comes to Justin Fields, but sometimes he has to take the layups. His insanely high time to throw and tendency to turn any pressure into a sack is more on him. The Bears can find ways to win with defense and running, but they are starting each week at such a disadvantage until Fields makes quicker decisions.

Bleacher Report Staff: Vikings 23, Bears 14

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 27, Bears 21

The Vikings have found a way to barely win, on a consistent basis. Which is better than the last two years, when they found a way to barely lose on a consistent basis.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 22, Bears 10

Justin Fields is trending increasingly toward “draft bust” territory in his second season. The Vikings’ defense isn’t very good, but I just can’t see the Bears’ offense scoring much against anyone right now.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 24, Bears 10

The Bears have been lifeless in terms of their passing game, which limits what they can do — as we saw last week on the road in a loss to the Giants. The Vikings played in London last week, so they had to deal with the long trip. But they are a much better team. The Minnesota defense hasn't played that well this season, but that changes here.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Vikings 27, Bears 14

The NFC is WILD, man. The Vikings are the No. 2 seed, and in between them and the seventh-seeded Packers are three (!) NFC East teams. The Bears are one missed tackle on a Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo play from being 3-1. The Bears are a bottom tier run defense having lost Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack this past offseason and Dalvin Cook/Alexander Mattison should eat here in a big way. Unless Chicago can slow down the Vikings run game, Justin Fields is a mortal lock to set a season high for pass attempts, the previous being 22.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 31, Bears 17

Unless the game gets moved to Soldier Field during a torrential downpour (see: Week 1 Bears vs. 49ers), Chicago doesn't have the firepower with Justin Fields to hang with Justin Jefferson and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bears are 31st in scoring (16.0) and have scored only 22 points in two road games.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 24, Bears 16

The Bears revved up their passing game a little with Justin Fields, but his throwing is still off and they can't fully ride a running game that includes his athleticism. Defensively, they don't have the right cover men to handle Justin Jefferson and a rejuvenated Adam Thielen and proved they can still get gashed by the power run. The Vikings smash another division foe at home to get to 4-1.

ESPN: Every single ESPN analyst is on the Vikings here.

