Vikings, Bengals sign each others' former QBs ahead of Sunday clash
Why did the Minnesota Vikings sign quarterback Desmond Ridder on Tuesday?
The easy answer is because J.J. McCarthy is out with a sprained ankle and they wanted to have a third quarterback available in case of an emergency when they play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.
Simple enough, right? But the more complex answer could be tied to the fact that Ridder knows a thing or two about Cincinnati's offense considering he signed with the Bengals on July 20 and spent more than a month learning coach Zach Taylor's scheme before he was cut on August 26.
Ridder gives Minnesota intel on what the Bengals might try to do Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It's no different than the Bengals signing quarterback Brett Rypien on Monday, one day after Joe Burrow was lost to a turf toe injury. Rypien was the third quarterback on Minnesota's depth chart last season and he spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Vikings before losing out on the QB3 job to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.
In the end, the Bengals have solid intel on Minnesota's offense via Rypien and the Vikings are getting the same from Ridder on the Bengals.
Ridder, 26, started four games as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. He started 13 games with Atlanta in 2024 before getting one start as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Overall, he's played in 25 games (18 starts) and thrown for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns passes and 14 interceptions.
Here's how Ridder did in three preseason games with the Bengals:
- Ridder vs. Eagles: 7-of-16 passing for 91 yards and 1 touchdown
- Ridder vs. Commanders: 1-of-1 passing for 7 yards
- Ridder vs. Colts: 8-of-20 passing for 75 yards and 1 interception
The question now is if Brosmer will be QB2 Sunday against the Bengals or if Ridder can learn enough of the offense in less than a week to give Minnesota an experienced player to backup Carson Wentz.