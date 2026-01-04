With right hand still hurting, J.J. McCarthy exits another game early

J.J. McCarthy wasn't going to be denied from playing in one final game this season. Despite his injured throwing hand not being at 100 percent, he was able to practice at close to full capacity this week and give it a go on Sunday against the Packers. But the pain was still there. And early in the second half, it became too much to handle, resulting in another early exit for the Vikings' young QB.

After throwing a screen pass to Justin Jefferson on the Vikings' first offensive play of the third quarter, McCarthy motioned to the sideline and removed himself from the game while shaking his head in frustration.

JJ McCarthy takes himself out of the game.



He has been dealing with a hand injury, he said he couldn’t do it 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9GwDxR0aXJ — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 4, 2026

Max Brosmer entered the game in McCarthy's place. McCarthy was announced as questionable to return with a right hand injury, and Brosmer stayed in on the Vikings' ensuing offensive possession.

Two weeks ago against the Giants, McCarthy suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand when he hit it on a helmet while following through on a pass. It wasn't the first time he's hit his hand on a helmet this season. He didn't immediately report the issue in that game and it cost the Vikings, as he couldn't grip the football on a strip-sack touchdown early in the second half. He then sat out the Christmas game against the Lions on a short week.

Prior to exiting Sunday's game against the Packers, McCarthy had mostly played well, although his hand pain may have contributed to a couple inaccurate balls. He was 14 of 23 for 182 yards, putting him easily on pace for a career-high in passing yards if he had remained in the game. 76 of those yards went to Jefferson, who needed 53 in the game to reach 1,000 on the season.

This game basically contained the full McCarthy experience in just over two quarters. On the Vikings' opening possession, he stiff-armed a Packers defender, trucked another one near the sideline, and then picked up a 15-yard taunting penalty for talking trash after the play.

McCarthy made several nice throws and also had a few misses and ill-advised decisions that could've been picked off. There was a sequence in the second quarter where he overthrew an open Jordan Addison for a potential touchdown, then threw a dot on the run to Ben Sims on the very next play.

And although it wasn't a new injury, McCarthy then exited the game early for a second straight start, as staying on the field continues to be an issue for him.

This story will be updated if McCarthy returns or is ruled out.

More Vikings coverage