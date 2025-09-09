Vikings' Blake Cashman, Jeff Okudah leave MNF win with injury concerns
The Vikings emerged from Monday night's thrilling comeback win over the Bears with a couple injury concerns to monitor moving forward, both of them on the defensive side of the ball.
No. 1 linebacker Blake Cashman left the game with a hamstring issue after trying to chase down Caleb Williams in the backfield late in the third quarter. He had three tackles up to that point.
"Cashman did get a hamstring," Kevin O'Connell said. "He'll have an MRI."
Depending on the severity of the injury, the Vikings may be without their best linebacker for a bit. Cashman, who dealt with several injuries when he was with the Jets early in his career, missed three games last year due to a turf toe injury. He had a huge first season for the Vikings in 2024, recording 112 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and 8 passes defended in 14 starts.
After Cashman departed Monday's game, veteran Eric Wilson — who the Vikings brought back this offseason — stepped into a significant role alongside Ivan Pace Jr., their other starter at that position. Cashman wears the green dot on his helmet as the player who receives the defensive calls from Brian Flores in his headset and relays them to his teammates. Whereas Pace took on that responsibility while Cashman was out last season, on Monday it was Wilson who stepped into those duties.
Wilson made an impact in run defense and also on special teams, where he tipped a punt and made a couple tackles.
“I don’t know if we win the football game unless you have Eric Wilson," O'Connell said.
If Cashman can't play on Sunday night against the Falcons, Pace and Wilson would be the top two linebackers, with rookies Kobe King and Austin Keys next up on the depth chart.
Okudah hurt on final play?
The other injury situation to note is that on the final play of the game, when the Bears were trying to pull off a miracle, Vikings No. 3 cornerback Jeff Okudah took a hit to the head. The broadcast shows Okudah (No. 8) taking an inadvertent shot from Pace while in pursuit of the ball. He was down on the field in the aftermath of the final whistle and ended up being carted off.
"Okudah there on the last play, everything's checked out, we wanted to be smart with that," O'Connell said. "But he'll be evaluated for a concussion. He will travel home with us as well."
It sounds like there's a chance Okudah avoided anything serious, but his status for Week 2 is at least in some jeopardy. He played 16 defensive snaps in Monday's game.
Beyond starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, Dwight McGlothern is the only other corner on the Vikings' active roster, but they do have the ability to elevate Fabian Moreau from the practice squad. They could also potentially look to make an addition at that position.
Vikings starting center Ryan Kelly and kick returner/RB3 Ty Chandler both went into the blue medical tent during the game but were able to return to the field.
The Vikings' first injury report of a slightly short week will be out on Wednesday. It'll be worth watching the practice statuses of Cashman and Okudah, as well as Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith, who could make their season debuts as soon as Sunday.