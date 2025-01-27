Vikings' Brian O'Neill added to Pro Bowl, replacing Eagles' Lane Johnson
Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill is a two-time Pro Bowler. He's been added to the NFC's roster as a replacement for Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl. It's O'Neill's first Pro Bowl nod since the 2021 season.
O'Neill becomes the seventh Vikings player who will be making the trip to Orlando this week. Previously selected were QB Sam Darnold, WR Justin Jefferson, OLBs Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Byron Murphy Jr., and LS Andrew DePaola. It's the most Pro Bowlers the Vikings have had since they sent eight in 2009.
Drafted in the second round back in 2018, O'Neill has been one of the better right tackles in the NFL for a while now. He's started 106 regular season games for the Vikings during his seven-year career. He earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2024, which marked his sixth consecutive year with a grade above 70. O'Neill is a team captain who is consistently very good in both pass protection and run-blocking. He's under contract for two more years on the five-year, $92.5 million extension he signed prior to the 2021 seasons.
The NFL did away with the traditional Pro Bowl game a few years ago. This year's edition will again feature skills competitions this Thursday and a flag football game on Sunday.
